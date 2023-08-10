CCB Sleuths Arrest an Accused Involved in 2018 Deepak Rao Murder Case

CCB Sleuths Arrest an Accused Involved in Various Cases, including the sensation 2018 Deepak Rao Murder Case- The accused was in hiding for nearly two years

Mangaluru: The CCB sleuths have arrested an accused involved in various cases, including the sensational Deepak Rao murder case of 2018, and who has been evading court appearances for the past two years.

The accused is Mohammed Naushad alias Ullanje Naushad,28, from Mennabettu village in Mangaluru. City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said the accused is involved in four cases, including the Deepak Rao murder case, and after being released on bail, he has been absconding without appearing before the court for trial. “The CCB police arrested him from Miyapadavu in Kasaragod in Kerala, and he has been handed over to the Surathkal police for further action,” he said.

DEEPAK RAO

Mohammed was produced before the court on Wednesday. The accused is also involved in an assault case in Mulki police station, a murder and threat case, an alleged murder attempt on police officers on duty and a Pocso case in the Women’s police station

One of the Accused in Deepak’s Murder- MOHAMMED NAUSHAD

The operation was undertaken by CCB ACP P A Hegde, along with CCB team members Shyam Sunder HM; Sharanappa Bhandary, among others.

