CCB Sleuths Arrest One Person Possessing 72 gms MDMA Drug Worth Rs 3.66 Lakh

CCB Sleuths Arrest one Person Possessing 72gms Methamphetamine Drug (MDMA) worth Rs 3.66 Lakh, who was trying to sell to the public on Friday, 16 June



Mangaluru: Noticing the Drug trafficking/consumption in DK and Mangaluru Home Minister G Parameshwara, who during his recent visit to the coastal districts, at a meeting held at Police Commissioner’s Hall had instructed the Top Cop Kuldeep Kumar R Jain and his police personnel that they should bring a STOP to DRUGS in DK/Mangaluru by 15 August 2023. However, it looks like there is no end to drugs/ganja dealing in this education hub- Mangaluru..

On Friday, 16 June, the Mangaluru City Crime Branch cops under ACP P A Hegde and his team based on a tip-off arrested one person who was trying to sell Methamphetamine Drug, to the public. Rs 3.66 lakh worth of Methamphetamine Drugs weighing 72 gms was confiscated from the accused Akshath Kumar, aged 34, a resident of Vaidyanatha Nagara in Kotekar.

According to police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Akshath was reportedly stocking MDMA in a shed near a house in Bagambila and from there selling it to the public. Based on a tip-off the Citty CCB sleuths raided the shed and arrested Akshath, Apart from the drug, the cops also seized a mobile phone, Rs 20,880 in cash, and a digital weighing machine. The total value of the seized properties was over Rs 4,17,280., added the Police Commissioner.

A case has been registered against Akashath at Ullal police station. The operation was carried out by ACP P A Hegde, along with CCB personnel Shyam Sunder H,M, Sharanappa, Bhandary, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...