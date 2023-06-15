CCB Sleuths Arrest Two involved in Home Theft of Rs 56 Lakhs worth of Jewellery Etc

CCB Sleuths Arrest Two involved in Home Theft of Rs 56 Lakhs worth of Jewellery and other valuables



Mangaluru: Despite too many thefts of jewellery and valuables going on in recent days, people are still not careful, having expensive items including gold etc stored in their homes. The best way to protect your valuables is to deposit them in bank lockers. However, here is a case where nearly 1kg of jewellery that was kept in the house was stolen by the culprits.

Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at the police commissioner’s conference room, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said, ” The City crime branch police under the leadership of ACP P A Hegde have arrested two persons in connection to a house break theft case. The arrested are identified as Ganesh Naik (26), a resident of Karkala and Ranjith K R (26) from Kodagu.

He said, ” The accused had broken into the house of one Aikala Harish Shetty at Gutthakadu and had stolen jewellery and cash in January 2023. Nearly 1 kilo of jewellery worth Rs 56 lakhs, including two mobile phones, and two rods used for theft were seized from their possession. The total worth of the seized goods is Rs 56,50,000. The accused were earlier wanted in house break theft and vehicle theft cases under Mangaluru rural police station limits. A POCSO case was also filed against accused Ganesh Naik”.

For their efforts, the police commissioner announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to the team for apprehending the culpritsThe operation was carried out under the direction of police commissioner Kuldeep Jain, CCB ACP P A Hegde, inspector Shyam Sundar, Rajendra, Sudeep, among others.

