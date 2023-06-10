CCB Sleuths Arrest Two Persons Dealing with Ecstacy Worth Rs 2.5 Lakhs in City

CCB Sleuths Arrest Two Persons Dealing with Ecstacy ( Methylene Dioxy Methamphetamine -MDMA, a synthetic Drug) Worth Rs 2.5 Lakhs in City

Mangaluru: Even after noticing the Drug trafficking/consumption in DK and Mangaluru Home Minister G Parameshwara, who during his recent visit to the coastal districts, during a meeting held at Police Commissioner’s Hall had instructed the Top Cop Kuldeep Kumar R Jain and his police personnel that they should bring a STOP to DRUGS in DK/Mangaluru by 15 August 2023, looks like there is no end to drugs/ganja dealing in this education hub-Mangalore.

On Friday, Mangaluru CCB sleuths arrested two persons for possession of MDMA, a synthetic drug. According to the commissioner of police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the arrested accused are Mohammed Ashraf alias Chota Ashraf,43, from Farangipete and Dawood Parvez,36, from Darandabagilu in Permannur. The CCB team succeeded in arresting the accused, who were keeping the drug in a car, to peddle it. The duo had purchased MDMA from Bengaluru and brought it to Mangaluru. Based on a tip-off regarding MDMA being sold to the public at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru city, the CCB team carried out a drive and succeeded in nabbing the accused, he said.

The police have recovered 55.5g of MDMA worth Rs 2.7 lakh, two mobile phones, Rs 3,230, the car bearing Reg No KA-19 MF 6668 used to transport the drug and a digital weighing machine. The value of the total seized items is Rs 13 lakh. Mangaluru South police have registered a case.

There are six cases about ganja peddling pending against Mohammed Ashraf in Mangaluru Rural and Bantwal stations. Meanwhile, six ganja peddling cases are registered against Dawood Parvez in Mangaluru North, Mangaluru Rural, Karkala, and Udupi CEN stations.

The operation was carried out by ACP P A Hegde, along with PSI Sudeep M V, and other CCB personnel

