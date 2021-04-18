Spread the love



















CCB Woman constable suspended for attending Rave Party in Hassan

Mangaluru (UNI) A woman Head Constable was suspended for allegedly attending a rave party at a resort in Hassan.

Official sources said that Srilatha, attached to Economic Offences and Narcotics Police Station, was placed under suspension for reportedly participating in a rave party organised at an estate on the outskirts of Alur taluk in Hassan district on April 10.

According to investigations by police, Srilatha, along with others was taken into custody by

police and later released on station bail. Her son was involved in the rave party and was in

constant touch with the resort personnel and organisers. She misused her post by informing that she was part of Mangaluru CCB, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

According to the Hassan police, she was also in contact with the locals and organisers. A detailed report from Hassan police was sought by the Commissioner. “A detailed probe will also be conducted here,” the Commissioner added.