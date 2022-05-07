CCBI Appoints National Officials to Serve Church in India

Proclamation Commission Secretary: Rev. Dr Ambrose Pitchaimuthu (56) from the diocese of Chingleput, Tamilnadu is appointed as the Executive Secretary to the CCBI Commission for Proclamation. He is currently the National Director of the Pontifical Mission Organisations (PMO). The CCBI Executive Committee meeting held on 2 and 3 May decided to link the Commission for Proclamation and Pontifical Mission Organisations. Fr Ambrose was born on 3 May 1966 at Cheyur, Tamilnadu and ordained a priest on 25 March 1993. He holds a master’s degree in philosophy from the Catholic University, Leuven and a doctorate in philosophy from Angelicum, Rome.

Vocation Commission Secretary: Rev. Dr Charles Leon (59) from the Archdiocese of Trivandrum is appointed as the Executive Secretary to the CCBI Commission for Vocations, Seminaries, Clergy and Religious (VSCR). He is currently the Secretary to the KRLCBC Commission for Vocations and the Secretary to the KCBC Commission for Education. He will be ex-officio the Secretary to the Association of Rectors of the Major Seminaries (ARMS) and also the Conference of Diocesan Priests of India (CDPI). He was born on 15 March 1961 and ordained a priest on 21 December 1985. He holds MSW in social work from Loyola College, Trivandrum, PG Diploma in human rights from Hyderabad Central University, M. Phil in Health Economics from JNU, New Delhi and Ph. D in Social Work from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala.

Canon Law Commission Secretary: Rev. Dr Merlin Rengith Ambrose (40) from the diocese of Kottar, Tamilnadu appointed as the Executive Secretary to the CCBI Commission for Canon Law and Legislative Texts. He is currently a professor of Canon Law at the St. Peter’s Pontifical Institute, Bangalore. He was born on 16 May 1981 and was ordained a priest on 19 April 2009. Fr. Merlin holds a doctorate in Canon Law from Pontifical Urban University, Rome and Licentiate in Canon Law, St Peter’s Pontifical Institute, Bangalore. He also has a master’s degree in Christian Studies, from Madras University and a diploma in Canonical Administrative Praxis, Congregation for the Clergy, Vatican.

Associate Director, Communio: Fr. Gangula Vignan Das (40) is appointed as the Associate Director for Communio. The Communio is the funding agency of the Latin Church in India to assist the missionaries working in rural areas. Fr. Das is a Jesus Youth priest incardinated to the Archdiocese of Nagpur, Maharashtra. He is a software engineer and worked as the assistant manager of Virinchi Technologies, Hyderabad (2008-2009). He joined the Jesus Youth lay missionary movement and was ordained a deacon during the XV World Youth Day celebrations at St. Joseph’s Church, Krakow, Poland. He was ordained a priest on 29 December 2016. He was born on 30 October 1982 at Pezzonipet, Vijayawada Diocese of Andhra Pradesh. He did his philosophical and theological studies at Collegio Urbaniana, Rome. He holds a Licentiate in Canon Law, from Urbaniana University, Rome, Bachelors in Computer Applications from Nagarjuna University and masters’ in Information Systems from Andhra University. He holds a diploma in journalism and multimedia from Santa Croce University, Rome and worked one year in FIDES News Agency, Rome.

Proclamation Commission Associate Secretary: Fr. Raju Mathew (62) from Jhabua diocese, Madhya Pradesh is appointed as the Associate Executive Secretary for the CCBI Commission for Proclamation and Director, Suvarta Kendra, Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh. He is currently the Regional Executive Secretary to the Commission for Proclamation of the Madhya Pradesh Bishop’s Council. Fr. Raju was born on 2 May 1960. He did his philosophical studies at Khrist Premalaya Philosophate, Bhopal and theology from Theological Institute, Ashta, Madhya Pradesh. He was ordained a priest on 9 May 1992 for the diocese of Jhabua. He holds B.Com from Bhopal School of Social Sciences and a diploma in Hindi Literature from Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Wardha. He holds a diploma in Biblical Pastoral Ministry and Evangelization from the International School of Evangelization, Rome.

Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara

Deputy Secretary-General, CCBI