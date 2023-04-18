CCBI Publishes New Revised Ordination Ritual

Bangalore: His Eminence Oswald Cardinal Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay released the New Revised Ordination Ritual by handing on its first copy to Most Rev. Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore on Tuesday 18 April 2023. The occasion was commemorated with a simple, yet significant function held at the Archbishop’s House in Bangalore, which was attended by Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, CCBI, Rev. Fr. Vignan Das, Associate Director, Communio and the dignitaries.

The new revised ritual will replace the currently used ritual for the ordination of Bishops, Priests, and Deacons. The new edition of The Ordination of Bishops, of Priests and of Deacons, the English translation of De Ordinatione episcopi, presbyterorum, et diaconorum, editio typica altera has been approved by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments (1990 and 2011).

The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India canonically approved this English translation of De Ordinatione Episcopi, presbyterorum et diaconorum in its 31st Plenary Assembly held from 7th to 14th January 2019; it was subsequently confirmed by the Apostolic See by the Decree of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments on 22nd February 2021, for use throughout the territory of the Conference.

Decree issued by His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, the President of the CCBI on 11 November 2022 states that: “the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India hereby decrees the publication of this edition of Ordination of Bishops, Priests and Deacons for liturgical use in all the dioceses of the Latin Catholic Church in India from this date, replacing all previous publications currently in use.”

The Ritual Ordination of Bishops, Priests and Deacons is published by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India. For copies, kindly contact the CCBI General Secretariat or call Mobile: +91-9886730224.

Like this: Like Loading...