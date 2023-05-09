CCBI Publishes the Chapel Edition of the Roman Missal

Bengaluru (CCBI): The Chapel Edition of the third edition of the Roman Missal (Missale Romanum, editio typica tertia) in the English language for India was released by His Eminence Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, the President of the CCBI and the Archbishop of Goa and Daman on 9 May 2023. The launch took place during the Executive Committee meeting of the CCBI at St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences in Bangalore. More than 40 Bishops, the Executive Secretaries of the CCBI Commissions, Directors of the Departments and the Coordinators of the Apostolates were present.

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, the President of the CCBI, releasing the Chapel Edition of the Roman Missal

The CCBI published the Altar Edition of the Roman Missal in 2010. In 2015, the Holy See approved the Indian Liturgical Calendar. The new Chapel Edition of the Roman Missal is prepared according to the new Liturgical Calendar for India.

During its 33rd Plenary Assembly held from 11th-12th November 2022, the CCBI approved the publication of Chapel Edition of the third edition of the Roman Missal (Missale Romanum, editio typica tertia) in the English language for India. The necessary Decree of Confirmation was sought from the Holy See on 4th January 2023; it was granted by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments on 19th January 2023.

The Chapel Edition is the translation of the third typical Latin edition of the Missale Romanum published in 2000. The English translation and chants of the Missal are prepared by the International Commission on English in the Liturgy (ICEL). The English translation of the Gospel Readings for the Palm Sunday Procession is from the English Standard Version of the Bible, Catholic Edition (ESV-CE), published by the Asian Trading Corporation, Bangalore, copyright 2017 by Crossway. Psalms are from the Revised Grail Psalms.

The Chapel Edition of Roman Missal is compact and printed on high paper quality, using imported paper from Finland which provides extra strength to withstand everyday use. It provides the highest opacity and readability. It includes the enhanced features that celebrants have come to know and a proven layout that respects functional page-turns.

The Chapel Edition of the Roman Missal is published by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India. For copies, kindly contact the CCBI General Secretariat or call Mobile: +91-9886730224.

The Missal is also available in the online store, please click the link below:

