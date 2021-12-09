CDS Rawat wanted India to be Aatmanirbhar in defence production: Bommai



Bengaluru: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was a strong votary for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence production and was instrumental in starting indigenous production of arms and equipment within the country, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons at Vidhana Soudha, he said, “General Rawat had a big role in inspiring DRDO and other organisations to excel in their achievements in defence production.”

Apart from innovation and development of modern weapon systems and equipment, he pushed for transfer of technology to encourage participation of private sector in the defence production, he added.

The nation is shocked at the tragic incident that snatched the life of General Rawat who was the head of all the three wings of the Armed Forces.

The Indian Air Force is conducting an inquiry into the mishap. General Rawat always led from the front, Bommai said.

“General Rawat had shown an unprecedented stand on many issues related to India’s security. His strong posture against China during the recent border stand-off had compelled Chinese troops to retreat. The nation needed his leadership for the years ahead too,” Bommai said.

Recognising General Rawat’s service and dedication, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appointed him the CDS. “It is not just the defence forces, the entire country has lost a great leader. His life story is inspirational. Our children should be taught about his patriotism and sacrifices,” the chief minister said.

“Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat had a close association with Karnataka, especially Kodagu. He was all praise for General Cariappa and General Thimmaiah in his address whenever he spoke,” Bommai said.