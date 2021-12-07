Cecilia Moras (86) from Bajjodi Passes Away

Cecilia Moras (86), wife of the late Liguory Moras; Mother of Cyprian / Ida; Jacintha / Satish; Alice / Madhava; Jossy / Olga; Francis Maxim / Veera; Lancy Henry Moras (LHM) / Hilda; and Vincent / Laveena, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Mortal remains will be brought to the residence “LHM house”-Bajjodi on Wednesday, December 8 at 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm for public viewing and funeral cortege leaves residence for Infant Mary Church, Bajjodi at 3:30 pm, followed by Mass at 4:00 pm and burial at St Sebastian Church Bendur Cemetery.