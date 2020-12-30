Spread the love



















Celebrate’ New Year’s Eve’ with Sumptuous Dinner Buffet with Unlimited IMFL at Taj Gateway

Don’t Let Covid-19 Stop You! Celebrate’ New Year’s Eve’ with Sumptuous Dinner Buffet with Unlimited IMFL at Taj Gateway Hotel, Old Port Road/Bunder Road, Mangaluru. For Details/Reservations Call Hotel Taj Gateway at 0824-6660420 or Noor Mohammed-Food & Beverage Manager: 9246490231

Mangaluru: The only STAR hotel hosting the New Year Eve Celebration but in a Simple Manner due to restrictions of Covid-19 directed by the District Administration, is HOTEL TAJ GATEWAY, Old Port Road/Bunder Road, Mangaluru. Of course, New Year is a time for celebration and is indeed an occasion to ring out the old and ring in the new with friends and dear ones, unfortunately, this year all that fun and frolic will be missing since we are under the spell of a deadly Virus named Coronavirus. However, since the New Year party with its entire sheen and excitement is the perfect occasion for a fresh start whilst making the New Year Eve an ideal representation of colour, fervour, zest and enthusiasm, Hotel Taj Gateway in order to keep the tradition rolling has planned a Sumptuous Buffet with unlimited IMFL/Mocktails/Beverages at a reasonable price of Rs 4500 (Couple) and Rs 2500 (Single), all Inclusive of taxes.

Revellers can toast to the joy of a new year at this dinner and unlimited IMFL/beverage extravaganza and add a little sparkle to the last night of the year of 2020. Even though there will be no party games, spot prizes and other entertainment, instead the party will be fueled by unlimited Mocktails and Mocktails, along with unlimited IMFL, plus a lavish buffet and unlimited delicious starters prepared by in-house chefs. Come with your family or friends and enjoy the special meal meticulously prepared by experienced Chefs- Bon Appetit! The luxury and finesse of this legendary New Year Eve party will surely engulf the revellers world.

Yes- Unlimited starters, Drinks, Cocktails, Gourmet food and a whole lot of family fun while you dine and wine- you name it. Beginning of a brand new year will call for lots of energy and gusto at this party. This party outwitted and enamoured with the charm of variety of drinks and food is sure to get the best out of party people while mingling with family and friends, under a starlit sky. You’ll either survive the night or bled it all out – and many of you will experience one of the most exhilarating experiences of your life!

It is that time of the year again when the old goes away and new sets in! It is time to welcome the greatest year in the history of mankind yet! It is a time to celebrate the legacy of an icon! It is a time to live, love and cherish! And the best part is that everyone can celebrate responsibly in the name of peace, love and fun! With all things glittering, The Taj Gateway crew will make a shining beginning to the brand new year. As the much-awaited New Year’s Eve is getting closer, Kudla revellers can abuzz with plans of much merriment and all that one can possibly do, to ring and bring in another year. So this New Year’s Eve is your first reason to be at Taj Gateway.

As We Recede to Bid Good Bye to 2020 – This Year Taj Gateway shall be Hosting its Biggest NYE Gala Dinner. Dinner is where the magic happens in the kitchen. For the best appetite, join for the lip-smacking New Year Eve Dinner. Follow your heart and lead yourself to the lavish dinner buffet to fill your tummy with some yummy food…So are you even joining?? Join in and enjoy the NYE Dinner buffet on 31 December. And if you are still hungry the next day, join for the mouth-watering New Year’s Day Brunch with unlimited beverages. Have you made the reservations for Mangaluru’s most happening new year party? Reserve your tables asap!

For more details/reservations call Hotel Taj Gateway at 0824-6660420; Noor Mohammed-Food & Beverage Manager: 9246490231



