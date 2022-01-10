Celebrate Paryaya in Simple Manner Focusing on Spiritual Rituals – Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji

Celebrate Paryaya in a simple manner focusing more on the spiritual rituals – Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji

Udupi: Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Krishnapura Math urged the public to cooperate as the Math has decided to celebrate Paryaya in a simple manner focusing more on the spiritual rituals.

In his Video Message, Swamiji said that the situation calls for utmost precautions and it is not the time to take risks. The government protocols will be followed diligently and only a few necessary public functions will be held symbolically avoiding huge gatherings.

In the initial stages, the rituals focused on spirituality and traditions. Only due to the demand from devotees, Paryaya was imbibed with cultural grandeur.

Sri Vidyasagara Theertha is currently the most senior Swamiji of Ashta Maths. For the fourth time, he will ascend the Paryaya Peeta (also called Sarvanjna Peeta) in the wee hours of 18 January”.

The scheduled Purapravesha procession is to be held on January 10 in a simple manner. The ‘Horekanike’ procession will be cancelled, wherein groceries and other items will be taken in a procession to the Math. The grocery items will be stored in the storehouse. The items will be directly taken and dispensed from lorries and trucks to the Math.

The celebrations will be held for a limited number of people. There is no scope for honouring the Swamiji with garlands. Covid-19 protocols are a priority. There is a single tableau symbolically held during Purapravesha carrying ‘Pattada Devaru Sri Dwibhuja Kaliya Mardana and Sri Narasimha’ in the palanquin. The devotees can perform only ‘Mangalarati’ to the presiding deity. Covid-19 protocols should be strictly followed, said the MLA, who is also the honorary president of the Paryaya Mahotsav Samiti.

The Swamiji will enter Jodukatte at 3:00 pm with the presiding deity. The ‘Shobha Yatra’ will be a simple affair with traditional ‘Birudavali, ‘Vadya’ and ‘Chandevadana’. The Swamiji will walk towards ‘Kanakana Kindi’ once he enters Car Street.

The Swamiji will offer prayers to Lord Sri Madanantheshwara, Sri Chandramouleshwara, Sri Ganapathy and Sri Madhwacharya. Later, he will pray to Lord Sri Krishna and Mukhyaprana.

The ritual is followed by a civic ceremony later in the evening. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Minister Sunil Kumar will take part. The ceremony will be held in Car Street on the Poornaprajna podium.

The ‘Horekanike’ ritual will be held on January 11, 14 and 17. He said that the Samiti has requested the government for certain relaxations for the Paryaya procession to be held in the wee hours of January 18. The cultural programmes will be held from January 10 to 17. The felicitation ceremony is to be held for the outgoing Admaru Math Swamiji Sri Ehshapriya Theertha at Rajangana instead of Car Street. A large crowd will be avoided during the Paryaya procession, Sarvajna Peetarohana, handing over of ‘Akshaya Patra’, Araluguddige and Darbar. There will be a live telecast on the Darbar.

The mass dining on January 18 in the afternoon will be held with all Covid-19 protocols. Religious discourses will be held from January 18 to 22 at the Rajangana in Udupi.