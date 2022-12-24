Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Natural Christmas Star Making- This time a unique star made with 10 different materials



Moodbidri: A unique rotating Christmas Star (Nakshatra) made by Life Seva Samsthe of Shirdi, was built using grains, millet, mustard, and coriander. This Nakshatra will be put on display on the premises of Mount Carmel Church in Shirtadi from December 23rd to January 5th on the occasion of Christmas. The Nakshatra weighs 120 kg, is 12 feet tall and 11 feet wide, and at the centre of the Nakshatra is an attractive thatched-roof godali depicting the birth of Jesus Christ.

This Nakshatra is designed as a moving model, for which a 1 HP motor and vehicle housing are fitted. Prasanna Joel Sequeira, head of the organization, worked for 3 continuous weeks to prepare this star. Along with him, members of the organization Naveen Shetty Shirtadi, Cyprian D’Souza Shirtadi, Ramesh Shetty Mangaluru, and Nagaraj Alangaru have collaborated.

This organization has been involved in large-scale star-making for the past 10 years and has been making stars every year using a unique variety of materials. 10 different types of materials are used for this Nakshatra. This year the star was made using 1 kg mustard, 1 kg coriander, 1 kg gram, 1 kg millet, 2 kg groundnuts, 20 kg raw betel nut, and 2 kg dry betel nut, with added wooden pieces, and the nakshatra is run by a motor using electricity, decorated with lights and looks attractive.

A Lesson in Friendship: This nakshatra was built with the cooperation of the interfaith community with the original intention of communal harmony. It often speaks of the need for mutual peace and tranquillity.

Submitted by: Prasanna Joel Sequeira, Life Seva Institute