Celebrating the Profound Impact of Teachers on Teachers’ Day at St. Aloysius PU College

“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” – Mother Teresa



Mangaluru: These timeless words by Mother Teresa remind us of the lasting influence of kind words, just as the words of a teacher resonate endlessly in the lives of their students. Teacher’s Day, celebrated widely in India to honour the birth of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, pays tribute to a man whose dedication to education and profound understanding of philosophy have made him a revered figure. One of his famous quotes, “Teachers should be the best minds in the country,” continues to inspire educators worldwide.

On this special day, we acknowledge Dr. Radhakrishnan’s legacy and express our heartfelt gratitude to all teachers for their invaluable role in shaping the lives of their students. A teacher is more than just an academician; they are mentors, guardians, patient listeners, and constant supporters in a student’s journey.

To celebrate the greatness of teachers, the Student’s Council of St. Aloysius PU College in Mangaluru organized a delightful cultural program at the pretorium. This event brought back fond memories of the joy that teachers bring into their students’ lives. The students expressed their happiness through lively dances and soulful melodies.

At the Loyola Hall, the management of St. Aloysius PU College joined in the celebration, bringing together all the dedicated teachers of the institution. Rev. Fr. Clifford Sequeira SJ, the Principal, shared an age-old fable about a crow’s quest for water, highlighting the importance of constant learning and a holistic approach to teaching.

The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) members added their enthusiasm to the celebration, serenading the teachers with a beautiful song and captivating traditional dances. Entertaining dances and other vibrant performances by the teachers also mesmerized the audience. The event was emceed by Ms. Sweedal Pias and it concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Anitha Pinto.

On this Teacher’s Day, we not only celebrate the greatness of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan but also recognize the dedication and commitment of our educators who continue to shape the future with their unwavering support and inspiration.

