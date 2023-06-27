Celebrating the Transformative Power of Yoga at St Aloysius Pre-University College

Mangaluru: St. Aloysius Pre-University College, known for its commitment to holistic education, reverberated with positive energy as students came together to celebrate International Yoga Day. The campus was transformed into a serene haven, embracing the ancient practice of yoga and highlighting its profound impact on physical and mental well-being.

The program commenced with a solemn prayer performed by the students of the Sanskrit Association. The Chief Guest on this important occasion was Mr Kushalappa Gowda N, a seasoned yoga therapist from Avishkar Yoga in Mangaluru. Kushalappa Gowda N wished everyone on the occasion of International Yoga Day and congratulated the institution on organizing the event and creating awareness among the youngsters.

He explained the importance of the day and its significance in today’s health and lifestyle. Later, under his expert guidance, participants were taken through a sequence of asanas and breathing techniques, immersing themselves in the practice of yoga. Students and faculty members wholeheartedly embraced the session, personally experiencing the revitalizing benefits of yoga.

The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira S J, Principal was also present on the occasion. The event was planned and organized by the staff in charge of the Yoga Association in the college, Ms Clotilda Reshma Lobo, Ms Preetham Shetty, and Ms Deepthi Rani. Sanvi Kamath of the second PU 8th batch compered the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...