Celebration of 75 Years of independence ‘Azadi ki Amrut Mahotsav’ bv the Central Taxes (GST)

Spread the love



















Celebration of 75 rs of independence “,Azadi ki Amrut Mahotsav (AKAM)”, from 7 Sept to 9 Sept by the Central Taxes (GST) and Customs Commissionerate

Manqaluru: ln connection with the celebration of 75 years of independence “Azadi ki Amrut Mahotsav (AKAM)’, from 0712021 to 0912021 by the Central Tax (GST) and Customs Commissionerate, Mangaluru, a function was held at 16.15 hours on 17tn September 2021, at Nethravathi Auditorium, New Custom House, Mangaluru to pay tribute to the contributions made by teachers, scholars and educationists to the Society.

The Department identified and felicitated such 05 chosen dignitaries ( as below) at the said function.

1. Calistus D’sa – Principal of Roman and Catherine Lobo school for the Visually lmpaired, Mangaluru.

2. Ibrahim Byari – Retired Principal . Government College, Belthangady.

3. Prof. Rajaram Tolpadi – Former Professor, Department of Political Science Mangalore University

4. Dr. Prabhakar Neermarga – Retired Deputy Registrar of Mangalore University

5. Edwin Marian Netto – Prolific Writer and Indian Air Force War Veteran of 1962,1965 and 1971 wars .

The Commissioner of Customs and Central Tax, Mangalore, Shri lmamuddin Ahmad, in his presidential address, spoke about the deep respect all have for the teachers and scholars and spoke about the Gandhian movement and the different facets of the Freedom struggle.

In the view of the COVID -19 pandemic, large congregations were avoided as much as possible and strict physical distancing norms were followed.

Like this: Like Loading...