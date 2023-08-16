“Celebration of 77th Independence Day” at University Evening College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: University Evening College, Mangaluru celebrated the “77th Independence day” on 15th August 2023 at the Shivaram Karanth Bhavana.

Chief guest Dr. Indira Hegde –Historian and senior writer, spoke on the pain experienced by the freedom fighters. We in the present age have only read about the great sacrifices of the people of India. We all should dig deep to experience the essence of the soil to gain knowledge. She spoke about the armed forces with pride were every individual is equal and live in harmony.

Dr. Laxmidevi L – Principal of University Evening College, Mangaluru in her presidential Remarks said that we should shoulder and preserve our freedom for our present and future generation and also work for it. Let all Indians be empowered with freedom irrespective of any barriers.

Dr. Madhav M K-Co-ordinator of MA Tulu and Dr Jagadeesh Co-ordinator of MCom and MBA (IB) spoke about the importance of freedom. Lecturer of History Mrs. Madhushree J Shriyan composed the program. Lecturer of Kannada Mrs. Durga Menon rendered the vote of thanks. Mrs. Prashanthi lecturer of Tulu introduced the guest. Mr. Liyauddun lecturer of Hindi welcomed the guests. Welcome song was sung by the student Ganesh and team.

