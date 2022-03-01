Celebration of 90 years’ of Eventful Life of World Renowned Scientist- Fr Leo D’Souza SJ-a Nonagenarian. He is a Jesuit Priest- a quest above and beyond the Frontiers of Excellence.

Mangaluru: “Whatever you are doing, that which makes you feel the most alive….that is where God is” said St Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of Jesuits Congregation. Fr Leo D’souza SJ is a person who truly believes in these words and finds God in every work. Whatever he does, does it with full enthusiasm and his unique style. It is said every person comes to earth with a God given mission. We can undoubtedly say Fr Leo came to this earth with a special mission and that is ‘Spreading Joy Everywhere’. At the age of 90 on 28 February 2022, we can say he is still jovial with lots of humour, and is a very vibrant, dynamic and intellectual person. A true Jesuit and a blessing to everyone around him. Therefore everyone respects and adores him as a religious leader, a devoted priest, a religious educator of children and adults and as a true role model.

Nonagenarian Dr Fr Leo D’souza, born in the year 1032 in Kadri Kamla, Mangaluru, celebrated his 90th Birthday serving as priest in the Society of Jesus congregation, with a thanksgiving Mass at the St Aloysius Chapel-Mangaluru, with his Jesuit colleagues, friends and admirers joining him in the celebration. That day was an apt time to recall one of the many facets of his priestly ministry. The Eucharist was con-celebrated by Fr Francis Serrao Sj-the Bishop of Shivamogga, along with Fr Melwin Pinto SJ- Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Fr Praveen Martis Sj-Principal of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru; Fr Melwyn Lobo Sj-Principal of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru; Fr Clifford Sequeira Sj-Principal of St Aloysius PUC; Fr Pradeep Sequeira Sj-Finance Officer-St Aloysius PUC; Fr Cyril D’mello Sj- Treasurer of Mangalore Jesuit Education Society, among other 15 priests.

“The Son of Man comes not to be served, but to serve” Jesus said, and, after washing their feet, told the disciples to do what he did. Serving people is what Jesus did, and doing what Jesus did is a privilege- and that’s what Fr Leo as a devoted Jesuit priest has been doing since his ordination . Today the Catholic faithful expect their priest to be a dynamic preacher, impressive celebrant, effective healer, sensitive listener, able administrator, friendly person, sounding board and even, sometimes a punching bag-and yes, Fr Leo has all these qualities and has kept his promises to serve as a good, God-fearing priest. His gentleness, humour, his smile, friendliness and all the wonderful things he does, has kept him very close to everyone he has met and made friends with.

In the Bible, Jesus Christ is depicted as the Good Shepherd who lays down his life for the (His) sheep. He was very compassionate to his sheep {disciple}, knew their characters and their name, and always ready to give His life for them. These are the ultimate characters of a Good Shepherd. Similarly Fr Leo D’souza has been a Good Shepherd all his religious life- serving the people, helping those in need and in distress, visiting the sick, and praying for people. His qualities and characters have made him a much loved person in the society. We should all thank God for showering His blessings on Fr Leo to serve the people.

We can undoubtedly say Fr Leo came to this earth with a special mission and that is ‘Spreading Joy Everywhere’. He is a very vibrant, dynamic and intellectual person. A true Jesuit and a blessing to everyone around him. In total, he has been a blessing to all around him. We salute you Father, for what you are and what you have been to the people. He is a powerful magnet, and brings joy among people. He has great love towards the poor, and also towards nature and the environment. Environment friendly person: Pope Francis in his letter ‘Laudato Si’ had given a call to everyone to protect and preserve nature. And Fr Leo has been doing this for several years. He is a lover of nature. He loves planting and nurturing the plants. There is an unspoken belief among his fellow Jesuits that if Fr Leo plants even a fully dried sapling, it will sprout to life. It is a matter of joy and privilege to the Jesuit priests to have Fr Leo in their community.

Fr Leo is a man with Vision, Mission and Connection- he is a role model for all young Jesuit priests. God has kept him so long, so that Fr Leo could complete few more pending things in his life. A child among children, youth among youngsters and intellectual among adults, a guide, a friend, a motivator, a philosopher, a spiritual director –he has captured the hearts of people by his innumerable roles and capabilities. Fr Leo is a multi-faceted personality. He is an institution in himself. He is a man of God in the true sense. His service revolves around the purpose of spreading God’s love. As a true Jesuit, he is closely united with Christ in spirit. He has brought a number of people to Christ and has given God experience to them.

For such a devoted and religious priest it was a honour of the Jesuit family of St Aloysius Institutions, along with the teachers and staff to celebrate the 90 years’ eventful life of a world renowned Jesuit scientist, Fr Dr Leo D’Souza, which was held on Monday 28 February 2022. In his homily Fr Pradeep Sequeira Sj said, ” Fr Leo D’Souza who begins his stint as a nonagenarian today belongs to this latter category. And the roles are those of an earnest Jesuit, an ardent priest, a creative educator, an astute administrator, a dedicated scientist, and a compassionate patron. Add to this plethora of gifts a refined sense of humour, and Fr Leo has the profile of an enviable personality. One facet of Fr Leo’s personality, which may not strike even those who know him from close quarters is his stability. He has changed the lives of many poor people. All his activities and projects was only possible of him being a spiritual man of God, and thus he got donations for his projects from across the world”

“Rarely do you find a Jesuit anchored in one place or post for more than a few years. Fr Leo is a happy exception to this. He started his career in teaching and scientific research as a young Jesuit priest. And he is still in his nineties. But in these four decades and more of teaching he assumed, at different times, the added responsibilities of principal, rector, director of research, counselor, spiritual animator and father-of-the-poor. A case in point of Fr Leo’s farsightedness is the metamorphosis he brought about in St Aloysius College, more than three decades ago, from a homogeneous all-male institution of higher education into an inclusive, comprehensive and colourful abode of scholarship. Nevertheless, we cannot fail to mention the uncompromising character of his commitment and his willingness to sacrifice everything for the greater glory of God and the service of God’s people. Ad multos annos, Fr Leo!” added Fr Sequeira.

On the occasion, Bishop of Shivamogga, Dr Francis Serrao SJ raised the toast. ( Contents of his toast is below). Fr Dr Leo D’Souza was felicitated by Dr Narayana Bhat from Dept of Physics; Stephen Pinto -the president, St Aloysius College Alumni Association; Ms Rita D’souza from Administration dept; On behalf of D’Souza family, Dr Nischith D’Souza, and Dr Nameeth D’Souza ; and Bishop of Mangalore diocese, Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, among others. Dr Leo D’Souza Staff Welfare Fund was launched by presenting a cheque of Rs 1 lakh by Fr Leo’s brother Austin D’Souza of Kadri Kambla, Mangaluru. A souvenir on the life and works of Fr Leo was released on the occasion by Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha.

Addressing the audience Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha said, “Fr Leo has been a source of encouragement to a younger generation of priests and scholars who are seeking to preserve a rich and much-needed intellectual patrimony. He encourages the present generation to pursue the intellectual Apostolate, and while the journey of research and reflection requires a readiness to live in a certain solitude, it is indeed a rewarding life. His vibrant personality, nature of closeness and friendliness endeared him to all. People are attracted to him since he is kind and friendly, together being gentle and cheerful, and with a touch of humour always. .

Always warm, compassionate and with a smile on his face, people have seen Fr Leo’s journey in his walk with God, and so many people were blessed to be on that path with Fr Leo. He is an inspiration for all. He has guided many research scholars. He is known for his simplicity and humbleness. He has shared his knowledge with others and helped many become independent”.

Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, “Fr Leo is an interesting conversationalist, an irrepressible humorist and a storyteller without equal. Much more than this, Fr Leo is a wise man. In difficult times and crisis moments one can always depend upon him for sage counsel, unbiased advice and concrete suggestions. Wisdom born of experience, maturity, reflection and prayer are the hallmarks of his rich personality. He is a man of humanity. He has a very good sense of humour and loves to hear jokes about himself. He is such a person who shared knowledge for the betterment of several research scholars and the society”.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Leo D’Souza in his witty speech appreciated the love and support shown towards him during all these years and for putting an effort in making his 90th birthday a memorable one. (Watch his speech on the video below). The staff of St Aloysius College Administration and members of D’souza family entertained the audience with songs dedicated to Fr Leo. A mesmerizing dance by the D’souza family and their kids enthralled the audience. Fr Leo was also felicitated by St Aloysius Institution, and the citation was read by Dr Alwyn D’sa -the registrar of SAC. Dr John Edward D’silva-the Director, Xavier Block of Science and Research, SAC was the convener of the programme. Vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Arathi Shanbagh of dept of BBM, and the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Dr Lyned Lasrado-of PG Dept of Biochemistry. Principal of St Aloysius College, Dr Praveen Martis welcomed the gathering.

The St Aloysius choir rendered beautiful hymns during the mass at St Aloysius Chapel-the choir members are – Reuben Machado (Flute/Choir leader); Ms Jyothi Vaz, Ms Dealle D’souza, Ms Felicia Martis, Ms Sharon D’souza, Ms Alita D’sa, Roshan D’souza, Reevan Pais, Aaron Albuquerque, Ms Preema Pais, Ms Bindu Cutinha and Roopith D’souza on Keyboards.

And we at Team Mangalorean would like to say-“Fr Leo, as you celebrate your 90th Birthday, we wish you many more years of joyful living and strength from the Almighty to keep illuminating the lives of people. May you continue your ministry for many more years to come! Our heartfelt wishes to you Fr Leo on your 90th Birthday, and may you live to be a CENTENARIAN! May God bless you, Father!

FELICITATION TOAST RAISED TO FR LEO D’SOUZA BY REV FR FRANCIS SERRAO-the BISHOP OF SHIVAMOGGA



It is with the greatest delight that I stand here today to felicitate Fr Leo D’Souza on reaching this enviable milestone in his life, just 10 short of a century. Even in cricket 90 and still batting is no mean achievement. But to be so sprightly, agile, alert and active at 90 is certainly enviable. That is why I am so happy to be here. There is so much to say about Father Leo. LEO means LION in Latin. This name suits Fr Leo well, not because he has been ferocious or fearsome as a lion. That is totally opposed to his nature. But he is a lion because of his fearlessness, faithfulness, fair mindedness, freedom, and fervour. Also because of his nobility, decency, farsightedness, wisdom, courage, inner strength, stout heartedness and integrity.

Let me highlight just three points about him. First of all he is an intellectual with his feet firmly rooted in the earth, and his whole being enveloped by the beauty of creation. Without any fanfare he has done much original research in his field of specialization and has mentored many doctoral students. But his interest and knowledge is not limited only to Botany. He is also well read in human sciences, philosophy, theology, spirituality, art, song, music, drama, history, politics, economics, and sundry fields. Some of his articles published in reputed magazines bear an eloquent witness to this.

He is always well informed, up to date, articulate and humorous, and this makes him a welcome companion at table and in recreation. His conversations arealways interesting, his wit is always irrepressible and he has no equals as a storyteller. Much more than all this, Father Leo is a wise man. Always there to help with sage advice in difficult times and crisis moments, unbiased, practical and down to earth. His is the wisdom born of experience, maturity, reflection and prayer. With all this, Father Leo lives up to the adage: “simple living and high thinking”, carrying his learning lightly, putting on no airs, standing on no ceremonies, claiming no privileges, flaunting no degrees, insisting on no protocol. Instead, he is just a simple, affable, approachable and available human being, an exemplary Jesuit and a holy priest.

Father Leo has been extremely enterprising, creative and innovative, forever seeking to solve tough problems, dealing with complex issues, exploring new avenues, and venturing into new fields of knowledge. And all this, with hardly any fuss or publicity. Not only as a scholar, a teacher, a leader, an administrator, a researcher, a priest, a Jesuit, Father Leo has always been simple, serene and secure, while being also inventive, innovative and creative. As in his intellectualand professional life, so in his priestly and religious life Fr Leo has always been a man of the Magis, whether it is leading a congregational worship, preaching the Word of God, giving a talk, conducting a seminar, taking a class, felicitating a person or even in ordinary conversation.

Father Leo has shunned mediocrity, refusing to follow the beaten track, to plough the much ploughed fields, repeating age old clichés. Instead, he has taken the road less travelled and thus made a significant contribution to the lives of the poor. Lastly, Father Leo is unique and unrepeatable. He is original in his ideas and opinions, in his vision and mission, in his methods and means, in his ideals and achievements. He is original even in his jokes and anecdotes. I still recall with great nostalgia our community recreations when I was Rector here at SAC. How lively and full of laughter they were with Father Leo’s original contributions to our conversations, our fun and our innocent poking of fun at each other. How happy and hilarious our birthday celebrations used to be with Father Leo’s original toasts and jokes. How enriching and enlightening our liturgical celebrations were with Father Leo’s original reflections and homilies.

Today we are happy to join you Father Leo as you sing the praises of the Almighty for your long and fruitful life, for the fine family the Lord gave you, for the call you received to be a Jesuit, for the holistic formation you were given, for the great contribution you have been privileged to make to improve people’s lives, and for your own integrated personality, in which many facets are finely balanced and blended – intellectual brilliance, human compassion, innate simplicity, absolute authenticity, concern for the fellow Jesuits, love for the marginalized, unsurpassed humour and great common sense.

We your friends and admirers, students and colleagues, comrades in arms and companion Jesuits join together to felicitate you, to pray for you, to wish you well and to sing “May you live to be a hundred and three”. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!