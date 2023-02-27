Celebration of Catechism Day at Sacred Heart Church, Surathkal

Mangaluru: Catechism Day was celebrated on Sunday 26th February 2023 at Sacred Heart Church, Surathkal, Mangalore. The thanksgiving Eucharist was presided over by Fr Austin Peter Peres the Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Church. In his homily, he said that the teachings of Jesus and the Word of God must be the foundation of a child’s life.

The children took the lead in the choir and liturgy.

After the Mass, a formal programme was organized by Children and the teachers at Sabhabavan church hall. Fr Austine Peter Peres, the Parish Priest presided over the programme along with Fr Richard D’Souza, Ms Amline D’Souza, Inspector Commercial taxes Mangalore, Mr Russel Roche the Vice President, Ms Asha Pinto the Secretary of PPC, Mr Norbert Misquith, Coordinator of PPC Commissions and Ms Teena Rebello, Catechism Coordinator.

The commercial tax Inspector, Ms Amline D’Souza in her chief guest address encouraged the students to be grateful to Priests, Sisters, and Catechism teachers for their selfless service to the church and their commitment to teaching catechism. She explained how the Catholic Church structure is so conducive to mould personality, growing in faith and being good children in society. Our church provides opportunities to be well-versed in society which we will not find among other religions. She encouraged children to study well and get into competitive exams and make a difference in society.

In his presidential address, Fr Austin Peter Peres stressed the importance of struggles to achieve the goal of perfection in one’s own life. He appreciated the dedicated service teachers, catechism coordinators, and parents in forming our children in the Catholic faith through Catechism classes. He through the story of a cater filer motivated the parents and students to make a difference in society. He urged students to get into civil service. He also made the children take a special oath that all the children will regularly come for the mass during the holidays.

Mr Russel Roche, the Vice President (PPC) in his address congratulated the Parish Priest and Socius for their leadership and congratulated all the

Catechism teachers, children and parents.

Mr Nobert Misquith the Coordinator of PPC Commissions in his address stressed the need for Sunday Catechism in the life of children. He also explained how it has helped him to be what he is today. He requested the children to involve in church activities and come out in society with flying colours as civil servants.

Nikhil Albuquerque shared his faith experience as a student and Ms Janet D’Souza share her teaching experience as a catechism teacher.

Children who had excelled in the Catechism exam and had 100 percent of attendance were rewarded with prizes. The Teachers were felicitated with a memento for their selfless services.

The winners of the Diocesan Level Bible Quiz competition were awarded prizes. It has to be noticed that category above 18 years, Surathkal Parish has bagged four prizes and in the below 18 years category two students bagged the second prize.

The names who won consolation prizes above the 18 years category are;

Jasmine D’Souza

Flavia D’Souza

Evelyn Menezes

Jeswin D’Souza

Below 18 years Category:

Second prize

Jesmitha Premal D’Souza

Pramith D’Souza

Students staged an excellent cultural programme based on the Word of God, Faith in Jesus, teachings of Jesus and moral values.

Sweedol Neola D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks. YCS students, compeered the programme, in a very creative way under the leadership of Ms Shamitha Mascarehnas the YCS animator. In the end, Refreshments were served to the children and Parents who were present.

