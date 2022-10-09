Celebration of Feast of the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in the Ashram



Mangaluru: The feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary was celebrated at St Anthony’s Charity institutes Áshram at Jeppu on October 7th with love and devotion. On the occasion of the feast, a candlelight procession was taken inside the Ashram Campus. During the procession, five decades of the rosary were recited at the five different stations with specific intentions.

Prior to the Rosary, the director explained the background and the history of the feast. He said that the Christian victory at the Battle of Lepanto in 1571 was attributed to the praying of the Rosary by masses of Europeans based on the request of Pope Pius V and eventually resulted in Our Lady of the Rosary. In 1569, the papal bull Consueverunt Romani Pontifices established the devotion to the rosary in the Catholic Church.

The students and the residents of Ashram took active part in the candlelight Rosary procession. During the Rosary the Sorrowful mysteries of Christ were mediated. A team of students and the staff organized the procession. After the procession sweets were distributed to all the participants.

Like this: Like Loading...