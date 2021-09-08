Spread the love



















Celebration of Monti Feast at Holy Redeemer Church, Belthangady

The celebration of the birth of Mother Mary began at 8:30 am with the blessing of the new corn. Rev Fr Joseph A. Cardoza, celebrated the Holy Eucharist, Rev Fr Clifford Pinto, Principal of Holy Redeemer English Medium School preached the Homily. Rev Fr Rohan Lobo, Bishop’s Secretary Diocese of Mangalore, con-celebrated the Mass.

After the mass, the Parish website www.belthangadychurch.com was inaugurated by Rev. Fr Rohan Lobo, Bishop’s Secretary, Mangalore Diocese. Mr Edward D’Souza, Head Master of Government Higher Primary School, Kattadabailu and Mrs Joyce D’Souza Nurse Government Hospital, Belthangady was felicitated by Parish Priest for their achievements and service to the society. On this vocation Parishioners vehicles were blessed, sugarcane and blessed corn was distributed to the devotees.

Like this: Like Loading...