Celebration of Monti Fest held on 16th September 2022 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia

Bahrain: Awali Konkani Community Bahrain celebrated the Monthi Fest with Fervour and joy on September 16, 2022, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia at 09:45 AM concelebrated the Eucharistic celebration. All Konkani community members will remember the celebration since it was the first Monthi Fest held in the newly built cathedral and will be registered as a History. This is symbolised!

The Solemn festive Konkani Eucharist was celebrated by Fr. John Alwyn Dias OFM CAP (Vicar Provincial Karnataka Province), Fr Saji Thomas-The Parish priest, Fr Darel Fernandes – The Spiritual Director of the Konkani speaking Community, Fr Frolick Fernandes – and Fr Salvador D’Cunha – The Visiting Priest, concelebrated the Eucharist. A large number of devotees participated in the solemn Eucharist.

Fr Frolick Fernandes-OFM Cap, who had been specially invited for the 9-day novena leading to Monti Fest celebration from India – Moodubelle presently serving the Ministry at Srilanka, Novena’s were held from 7th September 2022 to 15th September 2022 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia Auditorium.

Before the feast, Fr. Frolick along with Fr Darrell prepared the devotees during the 9-day novena prayers by preaching the Word of God and illustrating its meaning in simple terms. The help of Awali Alter servers during the nine days of Novena was truly commendable.

The essence of the novena’s were harmonised and blessed by the Awali Konkani Choir group with the guidance of Ivan Sequiera and the support of the keyboardist Gavian. On the feast day and during the 9 days’ novenas Lector ministry – under the supervision of Ronald Mathias engaged “spiritual enthusiasm” among the congregation.

For this auspicious day to be witnessed, the YouTube live stream was set up by Avin Miranda. Everything needed for this solemn day was planned in advance by the Awali Konkani Community. New corn (paddy) was blessed on the occasion, along with sponsors. Pirjent and Murdom families were honoured with a blessed candle. New corn was specially bought from Mangalore by Arun Castelino.

A short stage cultural program was held after the mass, which was compered by Adeline D’silva who welcomed the audience. A short felicitation was made to the Priests and chief guests who were presented with a bouquet of flowers as a token of love and appreciation by President Udaya Melwyn D’Souza and the office bearers of the Awali Konkani community. The Awali Konkani Community was then addressed by The parish priest Fr. Saji Thomas, Fr. Darrell Fernandes – The Spiritual Director and visiting priest Fr Alwyn Dias. They conveyed their festival wishes and thanked the community for actively taking part in the feast celebration.

Kids and adults from the community came forward as one family and performed dance and skit in Konkani. Our little kids performed on a prayer song choreographed by Mrs Jennifer Miranda & Ms Shaelan Mendonca followed by the children’s dance on a Konkani song choreographed by Ms Freya & a humorous comedy skit written by Naveen Mendonca (Pambur, Bahrain) and directed by Stany D’Souza (Paladka, Bahrain), ladies dance on a Goan medley choreographed by Roopa was the highlight of the cultural programme. The Monti Fest Song “Bal-Moriye Geeth” written by Naveen Mendonca and was performed by Prinson Machado & his team on the stage to honour the occasion.

A vote of thanks was delivered by Reshma Vaz- Konkani Core Committee member, who thanked everyone who supported making this event a memorable one. This was followed by a sumptuous vegetarian “Novem Jevan” prepared in classic Mangalorean style.

Special thanks to the people who worked behind the scenes for days to make the event successful. The usher ministry did a wonderful job under the leadership of Ronald Mathias and Naveen Mendonca.

And so Concluded “Monthi Fest” in the blessed Cathedral at Our Lady of Arabia, Bahrain premises with joyful and right spirit along with family members and well-wishers.

Report by: Udaya Melwyn D’Souza

Pic by: Roshan Kateel

Like this: Like Loading...