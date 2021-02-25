Spread the love



















Celebration of Poetry at Kavita Fest 2021- Poet Maurice D’sa Conferred with Poetry Award

Mangaluru: Kavita Fest was inaugurated at World Konkani Centre on Saturday, February 20, 2021 by tossing the rose petals in the air by the dignitaries present on the dais. On the occasion poet, journalist Maurice D’Sa was conferred with Mathias Family Poetry Award. The award consisted of Rs 25, 000, memento and a citation. Poet Andrew D’Cunha introduced Maurice D’Sa. Victor Mathias read the citation.

“The dream which we dreamt some three decades ago during ‘Zage Kavi’ (Alert Poets) movement is becoming true now under the leadership of Kavita Trust. It is a feeling of fulfilment. This award is recognition of my poetry. It has woken up the poet in me to contribute more to the poetry field” said Maurice D’Sa in his acceptance speech.

“We have several people amidst us who have all the qualities to convert their lives into literature. They are either illiterate or they don’t write. If my grandfather had taken a pen in his hands, he would have recorded his village life beautifully. I too did not take any interest in recording these stories and events being told by my grandfather. I feel it was a loss to our literature” said poet Rahul Advertisers, Titus Noronha. He was speaking as the chief guest during the 15th edition of Kavita Fest organised by Kavita Trust which works for the promotion of Konkani poetry.

A book of critical essays on Konkani poetry “Konkani Kavyem: Rupam ani Rupakam” by critic and poet H. M. Pernal was released during the occasion by Basti Vaman Shenoy.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of Nelson and Lavina Rodricks, Cha. Fra. Decosta memorial All India Konkani Poetry reciting competition conducted in three age categories. Founder of the Trust Melvyn Rodrigues announced the prizes.

Ronald Nazreth and Roveena Nazreth sang Kavita Trust’s anthem at the beginning. President, Kishore Gonsalves welcomed the gathering. Secretary, Averyl Rodrigues proposed vote of thanks. Venkatesh Nayak conducted the proceedings.