Celebration of Teacher’s Day in Catholic Board of Education

Mangaluru: On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the Catholic Board of Education organized a programme of honouring retired teachers and all the institutions with gifted students and those that had obtained the highest results, on 2 September 2023.

Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore presided over the function. Along with him, the Director of the Bajjodi Pastoral Centre Rev Fr Santosh Rodrigues, the Secretary of the Catholic Board of Education, Rev Fr Anthony Shera, the Designate Secretary, Rev Fr Leo Lasrado graced the dais. The students of St Lawrence English Medium School, Bondel set the programme in motion with their melodious singing of the Prayer song.

The Secretary of the Catholic Board of Education welcomed everyone. The designated Secretary Rev Fr Leo Lasrado offered the eulogy for the teachers, the non-teaching staff and the students who had passed away in the year 2022-23. The educational institutions that had obtained 100 per cent results and the talented students of the year were honoured.

60 teaching and non-teaching staff who had served Catholic institutions for several years and had retired were lauded for their selfless service and honoured with a shawl, memento and fruits. In his address, the President of the programme praised the retired teachers for their dedicated service, expressed his gratitude to them and wished them well for their retired life.

At the end of the programme, Sr Anthony Mary, Headmistress of St Bridget Higher Primary School, Sullya gave the vote of thanks. Mrs Patricia Lobo, Headmistress of St Peter Higher Primary School, Kottara and Mrs Florine Pereira, Headmistress of St Aloysius Higher Primary School, Urwa read out the names of the retirees.

Among the retirees, Mr Aloysius D’Souza, retired Head Master of Rosario High School, Mangalore and Dr Priscilla D’Souza, retired Headmistress of St Aloysius English Medium School, Urwa expressed their feelings. The programme was compered by Mrs Preethi D’Souza, teacher of Cassia High School.

Like this: Like Loading...