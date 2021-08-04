Spread the love



















Celebration of the Feast of St Ignatius of Loyola at St Aloysius Gonzaga School

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School virtually celebrated the Feast of St Ignatius of Loyola on 31st July, 2021. The Holy Eucharist was held at St Aloysius Chapel and was live streamed for the catholic students and staff. An inter-religious prayer service was conducted online for the students, staff and parents. In his message, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said that we need to encounter God in all things. The pandemic has been a cannonball experience for many people. We must forget all the barriers that we have put on caste, creed and colour and reach out to people and see God in them. It is due to this reason we at St Aloysius keep saying, “Becoming Men and Women for and with others.”

As a part of the celebration class-wise activities were conducted for the students such as quote it, slogan writing, story writing, poetry writing and photo caption. A YouTube video showing the glimpses of the activities and the life of St Ignatius of Loyola was released on 31st July, 2021. In his message the Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ gave a call to the students to listen to the voice of their conscience and live according to it always. St Ignatius of Loyola continues to live through the organisation, Society of Jesus which has innumerable institutions all over the world, educating and guiding people all across the globe.

Like this: Like Loading...