Celebration of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Holy Cross Church, Cordel



Mangaluru: The celebration of the Sacrament of Confirmation was held on 5 th October 2021 at Holy Cross Church, Cordel, Kulshekar at 5.00 pm. The Holy Mass of Confirmation was concelebrated by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore along with Rev Fr Clifford Fernandes; Parish Priest, Fr Shaun Rodrigues and Fr Jovin Sequeira, the Assistant Parish Priests.

In his homily, the Bishop highlighted the significance of the Sacrament of Confirmation. He gave a call to be the messengers of Jesus Christ and bear witness to him in words and deeds.

62 children received the sacrament of confirmation on this day. At the end Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes greeted and thanked everyone who prepared the children for confirmation.

