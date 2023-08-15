Celebration with a difference at Carmel Hill

Mangaluru: The 77th Independence Day celebration at Infant Jesus Shrine, Carmel Hill, Mangaluru was unique. The community joined together with the congregation to honour the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Both Masses witnessed mass participation of people, and after the second Mass, everyone joined in the proud moment of the 77th Independence Day celebration.

Mr. David, a displaced student from Manipur, hoisted the national flag. The entire state of Manipur has witnessed tribal cleansing and persecution of minorities since 10th May 2023. More than 100 lives have been lost and thousands are displaced in relief camps across the nation. Around 50 boys are housed at White Doves, Mangaluru, and David is one among them.

Though he has suffered persecution, he presented a positive outlook to democracy and nation-building in his short speech. He zeroed in on the ways individuals can uphold the values of democracy and fundamental rights, and thus prevent communal violence and riots in the future. In inviting a young man displaced due to violence and persecution in Manipur to hoist the Tiranga, the Shrine and the Carmelites manifested their solidarity with the suffering population of the state.

Br. Prithesh Steeve Crasta compered the program, and Carmelite brothers sang a patriotic song, to enkindle in all a spirit of love and fondness towards our Nation. Sweets were distributed to everyone present. It was a brief yet, meaningful celebration of the feast of our Lady’s Assumption and the 77th Independence Day of the Country.

