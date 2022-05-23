Celebrations Hosted as Mother & Daughter Clear SSLC Examination Together

Mangaluru: It is learnt that mother and her daughter from Kuttar in Munnur gram panchayat have cleared the SSLC examination together. And there have been BIG celebrations hosted by their relatives, dear and near ones, and friends.

Ms Mamatha Ramesh, aged 36, appeared for the exam along with her daughter Miss Kushi, an SSLC student, after a gap of 21 years. Mamatha, an assistant at an anganwadi centre in Kuttar Uchil, said that her dream is to become an Anganwadi teacher. Speaking to the media, Mamatha said that she discontinued her studies, though her family was supportive.

She further said “After a few years, I realised the importance of education, and felt that I must at least clear the SSLC exam, so that I can be promoted as an anganwadi teacher. I started my preparation with the help and support of Bhagirathi, vice-principal, Hira Women’s College in Babukkate. I enrolled as a private candidate at an institution in Mangaluru. In 2018, I first appeared for the SSLC examination, but I was not able to clear it. I attempted the exam again this year, and was able to score 283 out of 625 marks. I found English and mathematics to be difficult. I studied along with my daughter Kushi, who scored 596 marks,”. Adding that she has plans to continue her PU education, her daughter has enrolled for PU (science) at a private college in the city, she said.

Mamatha is an active member of Jai Hanuman Kreeda Mandali, a local club. She said her daughter helped her with her studies. When asked if she was uncomfortable appearing for exams because of her age, she said, “Like me, there were many other private candidates. I was lucky to get support from all quarters, including my husband.”

