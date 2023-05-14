Celebrity Pragathi Rishab Shetty Inaugurates Comprehensive Centre for Pediatric Care at KMC

Renowned Sandalwood Celebrity Artist Mrs Pragathi Rishab Shetty Inaugurates Comprehensive Centre for Pediatric Care at KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi Circle) on Sunday, 14 May 2023 -The Centre aims to set new standards in specialized healthcare services for children

Mangaluru: Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Hospital located at Dr Ambedkar Circle/Jyothi Circle launched its state-of-the-art Comprehensive Centre for Pediatric Care, inaugurated by Mrs Pragathi Rishab Shetty, the renowned sandalwood celebrity stylist. This cutting-edge facility aims to revolutionize pediatric healthcare in Mangalore and thereabouts by providing a wide range of services ― from newborn care, and vaccinations to advanced multi-disciplinary treatments and Child Emergencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, of KMC Hospital said, “The Comprehensive Centre for Pediatric Care at KMC Hospital is designed to be a one-stop destination for the healthcare needs of a child. With a team of highly-skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals, we are dedicated to providing exceptional care to children at every stage of their development. The team of experts uses the latest diagnostic techniques and treatment modalities for accurate diagnosis and effective management.”

Also speaking on the occasion, Dr Dilip Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Mangalore Campus, on the occasion, said, “Our vision for the Comprehensive Centre for Pediatric Care is to create a nurturing and healing environment where children receive the highest quality of care across all aspects of their health. We aim to provide holistic and multidimensional care to children, encompassing their physical, emotional, and developmental well-being.”

Dr Unnikrishnan, Dean, KMC Mangaluru in his message online stated, “To cope with the diverse healthcare needs of the children of the current generation, KMC Hospital’s Comprehensive Centre for Pediatrics Care has exclusive sub-speciality services, including Allergy & Asthma Clinic, Child and Adolescent counselling, Pediatric Nephrology & Urology, Pediatric Endocrinology, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Pediatric Cancer Care, Pediatric Emergency, and Pediatric ICU, ensuring that they receive the highest standard of care. With our exceptional team of specialists and cutting-edge facilities, we are confident that we will set new benchmarks in pediatric healthcare.”

At the inauguration, Mrs Pragathi Rishab Shetty, Sandalwood Celebrity Stylist, said, “It’s a great experience to have inaugurated the first of-its-kind comprehensive pediatric care centre in Mangaluru. On the occasion of Mother’s Day and as a mother myself, I’m delighted that there is a complete health care facility for children, with all medical needs being provided under one roof at KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle. The interactive game area, which can keep the child occupied and make the entire medical process more convenient and easier, is an innovative step and is much appreciated.”

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4.5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a Pan-India footprint of 29 hospitals across 16 cities with 8,300 beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

