CEN Police Arrest Youth for Obscene Comments on Hindu Gods

Mangaluru: The CEN police arrested a youth on charges of writing obscene comments about Hindu Gods on Instagram.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Salman (22), a resident of Bikkarnakatta.

According to the police, Mohammed Salman made obscene comments about the Hindu Gods on Instagram. The CEN police have registered a case under sections 67 IT Act, 153(A) and 505(2) IPC. On August 3, the CEN police located the accused and arrested him.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Kuldeep R Jain, the operation was carried out by the CEN Police Officer Satish MP and team.

