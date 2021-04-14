Spread the love



















Centenary Celebrations Held at St Antony’s Church Sastan with Solemn Mass and Felicitation Programme

Udupi: Centenary Celebrations were held at St Antony’s Church Sastan on Wednesday, April 14 with a solemn Thanksgiving Mass and felicitation programme.

Prior to the Thanksgiving Mass, Fr Valerian Mendonca Dean Kallianpur Deanery, Msgr Edwin C Pinto Director Mount Rosary Alangar, Parish Priest Fr John Walter Mendonca, parish Priest, Louis M D’Souza Secretary of the parish committee, Janet Banz coordinator of 18 commissions and Derick D’Souza convener of Centenary Celebration Committee welcomed the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha and Bishop of Udupi Diocese Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo in front of the church gate.

The solemn centenary celebration mass held in the morning was concelebrated by Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo Bishop of Udupi Diocese along with Dr Peter Paul Saldanha Bishop of Mangalore, Msgr Edwin C Pinto director Mount Rosary Institutions, Fr Stany B Lobo, Chancellor Udupi Diocese, Fr Valerian Mendonca Dean Kallinapur, Fr Stany Tauro, Dean Kundapur, Fr. Valerian Fernandes, editor Rakno and other priests.

In his Homily, Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha complimented the Sastan parishioners for giving themselves a strong and beautiful church. Today we are here to thank God for the great deeds he has done here. St. Anthony has made miracles in this place. Every one of us has witnessed these miracles. We are witnesses for the faith our ancestors had followed. Jubilee means the year of freedom. It is not just an outside celebration, it involves internal purity also. The Word of God is forever. The Jubilee is a remembrance. We need to live the faith which was sowed years ago. Faith is the treasure God has put among us. The Jubilee Year is a year to repent. Repent and belief goes together. It is a year to forgive. Speak the truth but with love. The year leads in a good way. Jubilee as a celebration is the last step. Let us share what we have In this”, he said.

“The seed which was sowed 100 years ago has now grown. I am visiting this church for the first time after becoming the bishop. I had a close relation with Fr Vincent Martis. The parish has grown tremendously over the years. Let the celebrations reach every household”, he said.

Dr Peter Paul Saldanha Released the prayer book published in memory of the centenary year celebrations. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo released a hymn book for use of the Church on the occasion.

Soon after the Thanksgiving Mass, a felicitation programme was organized in the Hall. The programme was presided over by Bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo. Other dignitaries on the dais included: Fr Stany Tauro, Kundapur denary Fr Valerian Mendonca, Kallianpur denary Fr Anil D’Souza, former Vicar Forane Kundapur Deanery, Fr Stany B. Lobo, chancellor diocese of Udupi, Fr Noel Lewis, priest St. Thomas Syrian church, Sr. Michelle, Representitive of Mission sister of Ajmer and also Director Karuna hospital Mumbai.

Former priests of Sastan Parish Msgr. Edwin Pinto and Fr Harold Periera were honoured on the occasion.

Major donors for the parish scholarship fund Theodore Furtado and Convenor of Centenary year committees Derick D’Souza were felicitated on the occasion.

In his Presidential speech Dr Gerald Issac Lobo, Bishop Diocese of Udupi said, “Today we are celebrating 100 years of Sastan being an independent parish. It was part of Kalllianpur and Kundapur parish before. As the people faced difficulties to cross 3 rivers and attend the church service an independent Sastan parish came into existence. The church has developed over the years. There were 23 families in the beginning and now the number has grown to 302 families. Our ancestors preserved their faith. In recent years all the parish priests have worked tremendously for the development of the parish and spiritually as well. I congratulate Fr John Walter Mendonca and the whole parish. The diocese mission program is also very well implemented in the parish. Let the centenary year strengthen our faith and let us mark universal brotherhood”, he said.

Fr John Walter Mendonca, parish priest, Sr Veronica Superior of MSA Convent, Sr Goretti Superior of Jesus Mary Convent, Louis Maxim D’Souza, secretary parish committee Derick D’Souza, convener centenary committee and Janet Banz, convenor 18 commissions were present on the occasion.

Fr John Walter Mendonca, parish priest welcomed the gathering, Louis Maxim D’Souza, secretary parish committee presented the report, Janet Banz delivered the Vote of thanks. Alwyn Andrade and Glanis Lewis compered the programme.



