Center for Social Concern, SAPUC celebrates Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at District Jail

Center for Social Concern, St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru celebrates Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at District Jail



Mangaluru: St Aloysius Pre-University College (SAPUC) organised a programme for the inmates at the District Jail On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The members of the Centre for Social Concern as a part of their outreach programme visited the District prison and evoked patriotic sentiments with their performances.

B T Obaleshappa, the Superintendent of District Jail, Mangaluru thanked the students for this initiative and expressed his gratitude and appreciation by presenting them with saplings. He further stated that such initiatives must be welcomed, supported and extended further.

Mark Pereira, staff in charge and the co-coordinator for Centre for Social Concern thanked the officials of the prison for giving an opportunity to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with the inmates of the jail. He also assured that all the inmates would be remembered in our prayers and wished that they overcome all their problems and struggles and rejoin their family soon.

Rajendra Korpade, Assistant Superintendent, and the Jailors, Sidramappa and Chennamma Bhidari were present on the occasion.

