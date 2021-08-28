Spread the love



















Central Excise & Central Taxes (GST) Commissionerate, Mluru Observe ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’

Mangaluru: In connection with the observation of Swachhta Pakhwada from 16-8-2021 to 31-8-2021 by the Central Excise and Central Taxes (GST) Commissionerate, Mangalore,an online webex meeting was held on 27.08.2021. Shri. Imamuddin Ahmad, Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Taxes (GST) who presided over the meeting, highlighted various activities undertaken by the department during the fortnight.

The fornight started with all the officers of the department, taking a Swachhta Pledge to remain committed towards cleanliness. A Swachhta awareness webinar was conducted by Shri Ranjan Bellarpady, Executive Director of Mangala Resource Management Pvt Ltd, Mangalore. Essay writing and slogan writing competitions for the staff were conducted in a virtual keeping in line with the COVID protocols. Cleaning of office premises, closure of old files, disposal of e waste, digitization of documents etc.were also undertaken to reduce the carbon footprint in the workplace.

Swachhta activities of the department were not just confined to the workplace. In association with Mangalore Customs Commissionerate, Swachhta activities like cleaning of Beach area at Chitrapur,Tree plantation at the premises of Customs Old Port area, was also undertaken. The activity of distribution of jute / cloth bags and masks, sanitizers, face shield to the employees is also proposed to be held on the concluding day of the Swachhta Pakhwada.

In view of the COVID -19 pandemic, large congregations were avoided as much as possible and strict physical distancing norms were followed.

Like this: Like Loading...