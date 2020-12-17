Spread the love



















Central teams to evaluate Cyclone Nivar devastation in Andhra



Amaravati: At least two Central government teams will arrive in Andhra Pradesh to evaluate the devastation caused by the recent very severe cyclonic storm Nivar in the state.

“Central teams to evaluate Nivar affected districts for two days on Thursday and Friday,” said AP State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner K. Kannababu.

On Thursday, a team each will visit Chittoor and Nellore districts, followed by visits to Guntur and Kadapa districts on Friday.

Nivar devastated crops and aquaculture farmers not only in these districts but also in the East and West Godavari districts as well.