Centre declares Al Badr cadre Arjumand Gulzar Dar as terrorist under UAPA



New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared Arjumand Gulzar Dar, an active associate of terrorist outfit Al Badr, as a terrorist under Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The terror organisation ‘Al Badr’ is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the said Act at serial number 26.

According to a Gazette notification issued on Tuesday by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan alias Doctor went to Pakistan on valid documents where he joined Al Badr. He has been an active terrorist and commander of Al Badr, and since then and currently has been operating from Pakistan, said the Gazette notification.

Dar has been motivating youths to join the said outfit and has been funding the terror activities of Al Badr, ever since he went to Pakistan, the notification further said.

He has also been found involved in cases of recovery of explosives from the over ground workers in Pulwama (Kashmir); grenade attack on Central Reserve Police Force personnel on November 18, 2020 in Pulwama; and motivating youths to join militant ranks in terror outfit Al Badr.

Born in 1999 and resident of Kharbatpora in Ratnipora under Pulwama district, Dar is one of the active associate members of Al Badr.

“The Central government believes that Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan is involved in terrorism and he is notified as a terrorist under the said Act, now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government declares him as terrorist,” the Gazette notification reads further.