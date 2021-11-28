Centre decriminalises stubble burning: Agriculture Minister



New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said the Central government has agreed to the farmers’ demand of decriminalising stubble burning.

The Union Minister also appealed to the farmers to end the agitation and go to their homes as the announcement to repeal the three farm laws, which they are protesting against, has been already made.

Stubble burning by farmers in the neighbouring states of Delhi has been cited as one of the reasons behind poor air quality in the National Capital Region.

As a measure to stop stubble burning, the Supreme Court had suggested the secretaries in the government should visit fields and engage with farmers and also with the scientists, to find a permanent solution to combat the menace of air pollution.

Meanwhile, hardening their stand, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had put forth six conditions in an open letter to the Prime Minister and threatened to continue the agitation if the government failed to discuss those six issues with the farmers.

Notably, assemblies, rallies, marches, and chakka jams, etc across various states were held to mark the one-year completion of the farmers’ agitation — that prompted the government to withdraw the three contentious farm bills.

The SKM is the consortium of 40-odd farmers’ organisations that spearheaded the farmers’ agitation since last one year when the Parliament had passed those three laws vehemently opposed by the farmers.

The farmers celebrated their victory in the form of the Prime Minister’s announcement for the repeal of the three anti-farmer laws, while raising the still-pending demands of the farm movement.