Centre For Advanced Learning Students Bag Top Ranks in CET- 2022

Centre For Advanced Learning (CFAL), Kapikad, Mangaluru Students Bag Top Ranks in CET- 2022



Mangalore: CFAL students bag top ranks in CET, 2022 Students of CFAL (Centre for Advanced Learning), have made the institution proud yet again with their exceptional results in the Karnataka CET exams held in June, 2022. Their student, Upasana Nayak secured 12th rank in Agriculture, Parth Pai secured 46th rank in Engineering and Sanjana D S secured 15th rank in Veterinary Science and 19th rank in B Pharma. In addition to these, 7 out of the first 100 ranks are bagged by CFAL students.

As many as 30% CFAL students have scored ranks within 1,000 in Engineering, which means one out of three students have achieved ranks within 1,000. The students who have cleared KCET now advance to the counseling process. “After my teachers, my peer group has been the most essential element for preparing me for any level of competitive exams. In addition to this, consistency has always been the only method for me” said Parth Pai in an interview at CFAL.

The celebrated students are: Upasana Nayak, has secured 12th rank in Agriculture, 99th rank in BNYS, 127th rank in Engineering and 170th rank in Veterinary Science. Sanjana D S secured 15th rank in Veterinary Science, 19th rank in B Pharma, 46th rank in Agriculture, 111th rank in BNYS and 163rd rank in Engineering. Parth Pundalik Pai secured 46th rank in Engineering and 140th rank in B Pharma. Radhika secured 73rd rank in Agriculture, 292nd rank in Engineering, 509th rank in BNYS, 805th rank in Veterinary Science and 999th rank in B Pharma. S Pranav secured 331st rank in Agriculture, 343rd rank in BNYS, 583rd rank in Veterinary Science and 847th rank in B Pharma.

Other best ranks in Engineering are as follows: Anish R Joishy who topped Mangalore in JEE Main 2022 (session 1) has secured 122nd rank, Aaryan Ajith Dev has secured 162nd rank, Prabhav Shetty has secured 326th rank, AnanthaKrishna K has secured 381st rank, Adel Sarah D’souza has secured 442nd rank, Tanvi S Nayak has secured 455th rank, Praneetha P has secured 758th rank, Shreyas S has secured 868th rank, Pranav Anantha Rao has secured 903rd and K R Rakshith has secured 930th rank in the engineering division of the said examination.

Many of the CFAL students have already got into the top best institutes in the country and are eligible to get into many other foreign universities as well. Students at CFAL have achieved great heights even during the prolonged period of the pandemic, thanks to the institute’s online programs. “The dedication of students, their parents, teachers and mentors have yielded good results”, said CFAL’s Founder, Severine Rosario while congratulating the students on their excellent achievement.

CFAL – The most preferred choice CFAL is now a synonym for success stories in various competitive exams in Mangaluru. The institute stands out for promoting original thinking among students. With the tremendous success of online classes, CFAL has decided to continue with live online and recorded classes this academic year to enable students living outside Mangalore learn from the best possible resources, apart from physical classes for students in Mangalore.

Being the pioneers in preparation for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET, and other competitive exams CFAL has been continuously working towards inculcating passion for Math and Science learning among students and encouraging research and innovation in the subjects.

For further information contact : CFAL – Centre for Advanced Learning, Bejai-Kapikad, Kottara Cross, Mangaluru – Ph. No : 9900520233 Website : www.cfalindia.com

