Centre for Social Concern- Spandana Organized -Eye Check Up Camp at St Joseph’s Indian Institutions, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: “Of all the senses, sight must be the most delightful.” We need to take care of this beautiful gift of God. In view of St Joseph’s Indian Institutions’ Centre for Social Concern, Spandana organized an Eye Check up camp from 16th to 19th August in association with Aloka Vision Programme by ZEISS and Lions Club of Aikya Bengaluru. The four-day long camp was inaugurated on 16th August by lighting the lamp, symbolizing eye-the light of the body.

On this auspicious day the Rector Rev Fr Joseph D’Souza SJ encouraged everyone to take care of their eyes and donate eyes. The Principal,SJS, Rev Fr Rohan D’Almeida SJ cautioned the students to reduce screen time than the last two years where it was unavoidable and a necessity. Father emphasized on our vision of being men and women for others as we are reaching out to the needy. The Director of Centre for Social Concern, Rev Fr Steevan Gonsalves SJ appreciated the Lions Club for coordinating and ZEISS for initiating vision screening camp.

Ten well-resourced opticians with the latest eye examination tools to examine the vision effectively did the vision screening for around 2000 students and staff members of St Joseph Indian Primary School and St Joseph’s School CBSE.

The objective of this event was to spread awareness on eye disorder, its early detection,detect refractive errors and eye ailments among Students. It was not only confined to eye assessment but also dispersing the spectacles for those who needed it. As planned the camp helped to reduce the development of critical eye problems among the students at a later stage and understand the importance of preserving vision for life.

The formal closing ceremony was held on the last day of the camp to express our gratitude and appreciation to all those who had been instrumental in organizing this philanthropic programme. Thus, as a token of appreciation for working towards this noble cause, ‘I AM NOT A SILENT SPECTATOR’, autobiography of Fr Stan Swamy, one of the greatest philanthropists the world has witnessed, was presented to the members of Lions club and Team Aloka.

This humanitarian gesture did not fail to impact our students, parents and staff. This is an excellent step taken by Centre for Social Concern, Spandana to aid children in preventing eye disease, opines Arihant, student of class 9 Ayoub, student of class 9 feels proud about our Principal, Rev Fr Rohan D’Almeida SJ for organizing a programme like this through CSC, which has helped many students.

The Centre for Social Concern in association with ZEISS has indeed taken a remarkable step towards eye care with the latest technology, says Ms. Maria Julie, a teacher.

Like this: Like Loading...