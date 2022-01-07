Centre forms committee to probe lapses in PM’s security



New Delhi: The Centre has constituted a committee to probe the serious lapse in the security arrangements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday.

In a social media post, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab, on January 5, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk.”

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s rally in Ferozepur had to be cancelled due to a security lapse after some protesters blocked a route and forced his convoy to spend about 20 minutes on a flyover. The Prime Minister was enroute the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala when the incident happened.

The three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, and will comprise Balbir Singh, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau, and S. Suresh, IG, Special Protection Group (SPG). The committee has been advised to submit its report at the earliest, the MHA said.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had said that the Home Ministry is collecting information on the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will take tough decisions in the matter.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had tweeted: “The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedures in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.”