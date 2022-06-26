Centre has allocated over Rs 2,600cr to TN: Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said the Central government has allocated over Rs 2,600 crore towards health for Tamil Nadu under the National Health Mission, and Rs 404 crore for medical infrastructure advancement in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

Mandaviya is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Earlier on Sunday, he visited the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai and witnessed the Robotic Surgery Facility and Early Pregnancy Screening Centre located at the hospital.

He also virtually laid the foundation stone of CGHS Wellness Centre and Lab at Avadi.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital is the only centre with 2 surgeon consoles and congratulated the state for achieving the goal set for MMR and IMR well ahead of the rest of the states.

Covering 1.58 crore families in Tamil Nadu, under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana , 75 lakh people have availed the benefits, he added. Stating that the Covid vaccination status in the southern state has reached 11 crore 26 lakh doses with 94 per cent being first doses and 82 per cent comprising second doses, the Minister mentioned it as a commendable feat.

Speaking about the Nikshay Mitr Abhiyan a TB Patient/Village Adoption scheme, he said around 50,000 patients suffer from TB in Tamil Nadu. He appealed to the people to extend their support to this scheme.

“Only with your support, like in Covid, can we overcome together this hurdle to the nation’s progress”, he added.

Saying that the Central government will soon launch the ‘One Nation, One Dialysis’ programme, under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, Mandaviya said through this scheme, any patient can get the dialysis facility from anywhere in the country.