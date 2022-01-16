Centre issues postal stamp to mark 1 yr of Covid vax drive



New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday released a commemorative postal stamp on India’s achievement in developing the indigenous Covid vaccine as the nation marked the first anniversary of its Covid vaccine drive which began on January 16 last year.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya released the postal stamp at a virtual programme, and termed India’s vaccination drive as the “most successful in the world”.

“Today, on the occasion of #1YearOfVaccineDrive, a postal stamp has been issued on the indigenous Covaxin developed jointly by ICMR and Bharat Biotech, realizing PM Narendra Modi ji’s dream of Self-reliant India,” Mandaviya said in a tweet.

He further congratulated and thanked all the scientists in the same tweet.

The Minister also shared a graphical representation of how India’s vaccination drive began and how it managed to administer more than 150 crore shots in a year on his handle.

As India marks the first anniversary of vaccination drive, over 156.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the drive 1,68,19,744 sessions. In the previous 24 hours, over 66 lakh vaccination doses have been administered.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said: “16th January 2021 will always be remembered! Congratulations India on crossing 157 crore Covid-19 vaccinations that too in just 1 year. With PM Narendra Modi Ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’, India has emerged as an example in the world in fight against Covid-19.”

India’s collective fight against Covid pandemic began on January 16 last year with the vaccination drive across the nation.

The drive was later expanded to citizens and people with comorbidities, and finally all above 18 plus. The drive for administering precaution doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 plus individuals commenced this month on January 10.