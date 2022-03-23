Centre revokes Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures



New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures amid declining trends of fresh Covid infections.

Two years after the implementation of containment measures, the home ministry has decided to end all its Covid-19 containment measures. However, wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing will continue as earlier.

“After taking into consideration the improvement in overall situation and the preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, DMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures”, reads the official communication to the chief secretaries of all states from Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

Accordingly, after the expiry of the existing MHA Order No 40-3/2020-DM-1 (A) dated 25 February, 2022, no further Order may be issued by MHA, reads order.

“Over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment and vaccination, hospital infrastructure and the general public has much higher level of awareness on the COVID appropriate behaviour”, said the centre in the order.

However, the order reads further that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MDHFW) advisories on COVID containment measures including on the use of face mask and hand hygiene will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic.