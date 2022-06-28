Centre seeks documents on 40% commission charges against BJP in K’taka, ministers worried



Bengaluru: The Union Home Ministry has sought documents and proofs from the president of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association who levelled allegations of 40 per cent commission in all public contracts against the ruling BJP in the state.

Association president Kempanna has submitted all the documents to the officer sent by the Union Home Ministry in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Kempanna had written to the Home Ministry about the corruption allegations against the BJP government in the state.

“Union Home Ministry has sent an officer in this regard to discuss the issue. I have all the documents that were sought by the officer. I will meet and give all details in that regard,” Kempanna had stated.

Kempanna had got a call from the Union Home Ministry earlier asking him to submit all the documents pertaining to his allegations. Kempanna told the ministry that if a proper investigation will be done, he will provide all the documents.

The development has got many BJP ministers and leaders worried. As the state has already entered an election year, the leaders who wanted to be in the good books of the high command are now jittery over possible developments, sources in the party said.

The Contractor’s Association had held a press conference and have also written to the Prime Minister alleging that the BJP leaders are forcibly taking a 40 per cent cut in all the projects executed by the contractors. The Congress made this a huge issue and even demanded imposition of President’s Rule in Karnataka.

Kempanna alleged that the Rural Development, PWD, BBMP and Irrigation Ministers have their own agents. “Even the CM’s office is not an exception. There are audio records on commission given to them. Health Minister Sudhakar’s family members are carrying out 60 per cent of the work. His wife gives cheques for the work. The son of a Chitradurga MLA has quit the medical profession to become a contractor,” Kempanna had claimed.

Reacting to the allegations Sudhakar had stated that Kempanna was a Congress agent. He challenged him to prove the allegations against him and warned that he would file a defamation case against him.