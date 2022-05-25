Centre-states should ready 10-15 years roadmap for seed availability: Tomar



New Delhi: States, in consultation with the Centre, should prepare a roadmap for 10-15 years for the benefit of farmers to get timely supply of good quality seeds, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

“The state governments, in consultation with the Central government, should prepare a roadmap for 10-15 years for the benefit of farmers. It should be ensured that the farmers get timely supply of good quality seeds. State governments should strictly curb black marketing and those selling fake seeds.

“The Union government’s effort is that the bulwark of agriculture becomes the secure foundation of the country. Together we have to fulfil the remaining task,” he said while presiding over a national webinar on ‘Seed Chain Development’ being held as part of the year-long Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Noting that the cooperation of the state governments is also necessary for seed traceability, so that awareness is raised among farmers across the country, Tomar said that it will help farmers take rightful decision regarding the seeds for their plantation as per the requirement.

Reminding fhat Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis is also on increasing productivity in agriculture, as well as reducing the cost, he said: “We have to plan how farmers can get quality seeds at cheaper price and the price difference between private and government agencies is bridged.”

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje said it should be ensured that the varieties of seeds developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research reach the farmers at the grassroots level.

Addressing the webinar, Union Agriculture Secretary, Manoj Ahuja said that arrangements should be made to provide quality seeds to the farmers right down to the panchayat level, while awareness should be raiased among the farmers about testing of seed quality.