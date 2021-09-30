Spread the love



















Centre to help Goa set up integrated agriculture university



Panaji: The Central government will help the Goa government to set up an integrated agriculture university to help the state to become self-dependent in terms of agriculture and horticulture produce, Union Minister of state for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje said on Thursday.

“Agriculture (university) is needed in Goa. It is a state government subject, but the Government of India will be ready to help,” Karandlaje told reporters during her ongoing visit to the state.

“The Central government and Goa government in the next three years want to make Goa self-sufficient,” she also said, adding that Goa will be made self-sufficient in terms of milk, vegetables and agriculture production.

The Union Minister also conducted a review meeting with officials of the state agriculture department and Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, who holds the Agriculture portfolio to assess the implementation of the Central schemes in Goa.

