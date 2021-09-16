Spread the love



















Centre upgrades security of Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh



New Delhi: Amid the reports of attack at the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh near Kolkata, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded his security from Y plus category to Z category, a source in the security set up has said.

Singh has been provided the security cover by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Force’s personnel have already taken charge of his security, the sources further said.

The BJP leader will be provided the security in West Bengal only, they added.

He was provided with Y plus security by the CISF security since March 2019.

An MP from Barrackpore parliamentary constituency, Singh has now been put under security cover of more than nine armed CISF security personnel at his house round the clock.

A squad of five armed commandos will provide security to the leader while travelling within the the state.

His residence in Jagatdal at Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district was attacked by bombs second time within a week on September 14. However, in both the incidents no one was hurt.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday has taken over the case.

The BJP MP was not there in the House when the second bomb was hurled at his residence but his family members were there in the house.

Singh was a Trinamool Congress MLA and later just ahead of the Lok Sabha Poll in 2019, he joined BJP and won from the Barrackpore Parliamentary constituency.

The state BJP leaders have alleged that these were handiwork of the Trinamool Congress workers , however the TMC has denied the allegation.

Like this: Like Loading...