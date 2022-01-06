CEO of KB Mahabaleshwar Inaugurates Renovated Police Canteen

Mangaluru: The renovated police canteen at a cost of Rs 18 lakh was inaugurated at the Police Commissionerate here on January 6.

MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank Mahabaleshwar M S, inaugurated the canteen by unveiling the plaque and cutting the ribbon along with police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and other police officers.

Addressing the gathering, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “This canteen has a business of Rs 30 to 40 lakh every month. We have a discount of 20 to 30 percent in the canteen and every police family purchases household items of Rs 3 to 4000 a month. This canteen building was very old and we had approached the Karnataka bank for renovation. When we approached the Karnataka Bank, they wholeheartedly came forward to carry out the renovation. Karnataka Bank has completely renovated the building at a cost of Rs 18 lakhs. I would like to thank the MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank for his kind gesture in renovating the building”.

Shashi Kumar further said, “The contractor Sudheer Shenoy has done a wonderful job by completing the work within 45 days as we couldn’t keep the canteen closed for long. I hope in future too Karnataka Bank will continue to support us”.

Speaking on the occasion MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank Mahabaleshwar M S said, “One and half months back, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar visited us and requested our help to renovate the police canteen. I had told him that we had to complete the renovation work under his tenure without compromising on the quality of work. Accordingly, our wish has been fulfilled and I would like to congratulate the police commissioner as well as the contractor for completing the work within the promised time. We had 5 banks in Mangaluru but three of them have been merged. Karnataka bank has its head office in Mangaluru and this year we are completing 98 years. Even though we take deposits from the people, our aim is to help society. Whatever profit we get, we give some percent of it for social causes. We are not behind any publicity, we silently fulfil our obligations of corporate responsibilities. I hope the canteen will benefit the police personnel”.

DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, contractor Sudheer Shenoy and other police officers were also present.