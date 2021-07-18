Spread the love



















Cessna aircraft crashes in MP, no casualty



New Delhi: An aircraft belonging to a flight training academy crashed in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Fortunately, the trainee pilot operating aircraft survived the crash.

The aircraft — Cessna — belonged to the Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

“Just got the news of a crash of a Cessna aircraft (solo flight) that belonged to the Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, MP,” Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

“Fortunately, the trainee is safe. We are rushing an investigation team to the site,” he added.

On Friday, a pilot was killed and a woman trainee was injured when a brand-new training aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in a field near Chopda village in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district.

The two-seater aircraft of Italian make — VT-BRP — belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation (NMIMSAA) at Shirpur in Dhule, affiliated to the reputed Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal’s (SVPKM) group of educational institutions in Mumbai.

