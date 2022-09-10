CESU celebrates Teachers Day, Honours Retired Teachers

Udupi: “Along with providing education to increase the knowledge of students, teachers have a greater responsibility of imbibing values in them and training them in various skills”, said Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo while delivering his presidential message on the occasion of the celebration of Teachers’ Day organized by the Catholic Educational Society of Udupi (CESU), at the Ave Maria Hall in the Mother of Sorrows Church premises here on September 10.

Bishop Lobo further said that education is not confined simply to gaining knowledge, but should help in the all-round development of the students. In modern times, excessive emphasis is laid on the improvement of the results of educational institutions. However, it is important to note that education should stress not only the development of the mind but also on physical progress, the widening of empathy and the enrichment of the soul. Such education alone can be considered true education. Christian educational institutions have been fulfilling their role in providing value-based education to their students.

The Central Government has introduced the National Educational Policy intending to provide skill-based education along with knowledge. To achieve this objective, teachers will have to be prepared with proper training.

There is a great need of providing education that would enable everyone to be good members of society and exemplary citizens of the country. For the progress of any nation, the role of the teachers is very important. When teachers recognize different talents among the students and create an atmosphere to nurture those talents, they justify their role as teachers, said the Bishop.

Akbar Ali, the retired officer of the Primary Educational Department participated in the programme as the chief guest and conveyed his greetings to the teachers.

Those teachers and non-teaching staff serving in the educational institutions of the Udupi Diocese who retired during the last academic year, those institutions which had registered 100% results in the public examinations and meritorious students were felicitated during the programme. Respect was paid to the deceased teachers and students of the educational institutions falling within the jurisdiction of the Udupi Diocese.

Fr Charles Menezes-Correspondent of St. Mary’s Educational Institutions welcomed the gathering. Fr Vincent Crasta-Secretary of CESU delivered the vote of thanks. Vinay Suvarna and Mrs Amruta Shetty compered the programme.

