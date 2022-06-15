CET 2022 exam in K’taka from June 16



Bengaluru: The Common Entrance Test (CET 2022) — gateway to becoming eligible for seeking entry into professional courses in Karnataka — will be held from June 16-18 as scheduled.

The exam will pave the way to seek admission in Engineering, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, etc courses.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, said on Wednesday, that this year video coverage of the examination centres will be carried out.

A total of 2,16,525 candidates have registered for CET-2022. The examination will be conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 are located in Bengaluru and 399 in the rest of the state.

While exams for Biology and Math are scheduled on June 16, Physics and Chemistry will be held on June 17. Kannada Language Test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates at selective centers on the 18th.

As many asA 486 Observers (Assistant Commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad Members, 486 Custodians, and approx 9600 Invigilators and a total of 20,483 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties, Narayan stated.

The Questions and Answers in each subject question paper will be printed both in English and Kannada Language. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada Versions, the English version will be taken as final, he has clarified.

A total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada Language Test on 18-06-2022 which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.

The candidates will not be allowed to wear/carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. They should not carry any Tablet/Mobile/Calculator to the Examination Hall.